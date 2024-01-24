‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 2 Deep Dive



Jo and Rob return to break down the second episode of True Detective: Night Country. They answer a handful of listener emails and discuss the many connections to Season 1 that popped up in this episode and the complicated dynamics of the tight-knit Ennis community. Along the way, they talk about the unlikely similarities between Danvers and Navarro in how they handle their respective relationships. Later, they dive into theory corner to investigate the most pressing clues heading into next week.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

Producer: Kai Grady

