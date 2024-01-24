Did ‘Mad Men’ Stick the Landing?



Andy Greenwald is joined by Sean Fennessey to discuss “Person to Person,” the series finale of Mad Men. They start by describing what the surrounding culture was like and who they were as people when it initially aired (5:03). Next, Andy reveals that his opinion of the final episode has altered, then details what led to the change of heart (16:00). Along the way, the two talk about how the AMC hit drama decided to handle Don Draper’s send-off and the ways in which it broke so many TV norms in the process (64:22). Finally, they answer the titular question: “Did it stick the landing?” (74:44).

Host: Andy Greenwald

Guest: Sean Fennessey

Producers: Kaya McMullen and Kai Grady

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Giancarlo Vulcano

Subscribe: Spotify