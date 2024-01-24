“Don’t Tell Us How to Be Fans!”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast with no. 96, Alex Brown. Jason and Alex discuss Jason’s social media occurrence with fans. They discuss the passion fans show, how social media has changed fandom, and whether Alex has seen fan scrutiny shake a player’s confidence (1:15). Following that, the two discuss why this Super Bowl can be the Blackest one ever if the Ravens and Lions win this weekend. They also discuss who the best team left in the NFL is, who’s winning the NFC, and why Alex believes the Lions can win the Super Bowl (32:37). To wrap, the guys give their thoughts on the Bears’ hiring of Shane Waldron (40:59). Fan question for the voicemail: What Chicago sports moment were you the most passionate about?

