Can Sundance Save Indie Film? With CEO Joana Vicente

Matt and Joana also talk about some industry news, including Scott Stuber’s exit from Netflix

By Matthew Belloni
2024 Sundance Film Festival - Native Forum Celebration Presented By NBCUniversal Launch And Nia Tero Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images


Live from Park City, Utah, at the Sundance Film Festival, Matt is joined by Joana Vicente, a former producer and the current CEO of the Sundance Institute. Matt and Joana discuss the state of independent film, the perils of the indie film to streaming pipeline, the possibility of the festival leaving Park City in the near future, Scott Stuber’s exit from Netflix, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the 2024 Academy Awards.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Joana Vicente
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

