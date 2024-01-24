Can Sundance Save Indie Film? With CEO Joana Vicente



Live from Park City, Utah, at the Sundance Film Festival, Matt is joined by Joana Vicente, a former producer and the current CEO of the Sundance Institute. Matt and Joana discuss the state of independent film, the perils of the indie film to streaming pipeline, the possibility of the festival leaving Park City in the near future, Scott Stuber’s exit from Netflix, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the 2024 Academy Awards.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Joana Vicente

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

