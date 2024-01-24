 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The WR Draft Prospects Who Could Change Your Team

This week, the guys talk about some of their likes and dislikes regarding the top wide receiver prospects

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
This week, the guys discuss a handful of potential first-round wide receivers and what they like (and dislike) most about each prospect (1:44).

  • Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (9:28)
  • Rome Odunze, Washington (13:38)
  • Malik Nabers, LSU (17:27)
  • Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (22:08)
  • Keon Coleman, Florida State (27:04)
  • Troy Franklin, Oregon (35:50)
  • Xavier Worthy, Texas (39:25)
  • Adonai Mitchell, Texas (43:12)
  • Tez Walker, UNC (47:40)
  • Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington (50:46)
  • Ladd McConkey, Georgia (55:01)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

