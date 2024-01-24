The WR Draft Prospects Who Could Change Your Team

This week, the guys discuss a handful of potential first-round wide receivers and what they like (and dislike) most about each prospect (1:44).
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (9:28)
- Rome Odunze, Washington (13:38)
- Malik Nabers, LSU (17:27)
- Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (22:08)
- Keon Coleman, Florida State (27:04)
- Troy Franklin, Oregon (35:50)
- Xavier Worthy, Texas (39:25)
- Adonai Mitchell, Texas (43:12)
- Tez Walker, UNC (47:40)
- Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington (50:46)
- Ladd McConkey, Georgia (55:01)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
