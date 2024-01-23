 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘WWE Raw’ Is Netflix Bound! Plus, Cody and CM Punk’s Showdown Was Maj!

Later, they close the show by responding to some of your mailbag questions!

By Peter Rosenberg
Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip come in HOT this morning! First they give you an update on a Heat and Greet during WrestleMania week (2:50). Then they jump into what the wrestling world is talking about:

  • WWE Raw is going to Netflix in 2025 (5:13)
  • The Rock and Roman Reigns’s chances (15:14)
  • CM Punk and Cody Rhodes (19:19)
  • The Excitement around the Royal Rumble (27:09)

They close the show responding to some mailbag questions (33:12)!Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling., Instagram Threads and X.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

