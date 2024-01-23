‘WWE Raw’ Is Netflix Bound! Plus, Cody and CM Punk’s Showdown Was Maj!

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip come in HOT this morning! First they give you an update on a Heat and Greet during WrestleMania week (2:50). Then they jump into what the wrestling world is talking about:
- WWE Raw is going to Netflix in 2025 (5:13)
- The Rock and Roman Reigns’s chances (15:14)
- CM Punk and Cody Rhodes (19:19)
- The Excitement around the Royal Rumble (27:09)
They close the show responding to some mailbag questions (33:12)!
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters
