The Bills’ Window Is Still Open, Big Coaching Revelations, and More Takeaways From Divisional-Round Weekend

Plus, could Kyle Shanahan’s time management be an issue for the 49ers next weekend?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben start the pod with some soothing words for Buffalo Bills fans after their team’s loss to the Chiefs, and they share their instant reactions to the Titans hiring new head coach Brian Callahan. Next they visualize Jim Harbaugh on the Los Angeles Chargers sideline next season while shining a light on the Tampa Bay Bucs’ promising future (24:29). Sheil then shows us why Dak Prescott has a lucrative contract on the horizon, and Ben breaks down how Kyle Shanahan’s time management woes could spell trouble for the 49ers next weekend (41:08). They end the pod with their quick takes on some of the big coaching news around the league (1:01:32).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

