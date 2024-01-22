 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Mahomes Better Than Brady? Plus, NBA Breakdown With Ben Golliver.

And later, talk of new releases and answers to your mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start by talking about Mahomes’s big divisional-round win and whether he is already better than Brady (2:12). They also talk about the other standout divisional-round performances (6:08), before being joined by Ben Golliver from The Washington Post for some NBA talk (27:15). Finally, they talk about new releases and answer your mailbag questions (56:41).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Ben Golliver
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

