Is Mahomes Better Than Brady? Plus, NBA Breakdown With Ben Golliver.

Mike and Jesse start by talking about Mahomes’s big divisional-round win and whether he is already better than Brady (2:12). They also talk about the other standout divisional-round performances (6:08), before being joined by Ben Golliver from The Washington Post for some NBA talk (27:15). Finally, they talk about new releases and answer your mailbag questions (56:41).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Ben Golliver
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
