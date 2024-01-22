The Latest Death of Sports Illustrated, Plus Playoff Audio and Observations



Bryan and David kick off the show by discussing the latest news regarding Sports Illustrated and its many deaths (0:37). Then they get into the NFL divisional round and some of the observations from the games, such as the Texans special teams coaches’ reactions (13:20) and Jason Kelce’s reaction to his brother Travis’s touchdown (27:40). Later, talk of Ron DeSantis ending his presidential campaign with a “quote” and some only-in-journalism words from an unlikely source: Donald Trump (41:46). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Read Bryan's column on TheRinger.com regarding Sports Illustrated.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Brian H. Waters

