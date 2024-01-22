 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 2024 Box Office Draft

Matt and Lucas each draft five blockbusters set to be released in 2024 with the goal of making the most money possible against the production budget

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to conduct the second annual box office draft on The Town. Matt and Lucas each draft five blockbusters set to be released in 2024 with the goal of making the most money possible against the production budget. Also, just like last year, we’ve added a twist to the draft by allowing each person the chance to sink the team by giving them a movie they believe will flop.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

