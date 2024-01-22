Sirianni’s Future, Belichick’s Next Act in Atlanta, Brunson’s All-Star Case, and Bears Draft Strategy

Sheil discusses Nick Sirianni’s future with the Eagles, what’s next for Philly, and the firing of Sean Desai. Then, Brian Barrett breaks down all the noise around Bill Belichick potentially becoming the next coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why it may be Atlanta or bust for him. Next, JJ compares the Chiefs to Michael Jordan’s Bulls, and breaks down why Jalen Brunson is the best Knick since Patrick Ewing. Plus, Jason Goff and Laurence Holmes discuss what the Bears can learn from these NFL playoffs, and how they should build with this draft.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, and Jason Goff

Guest: Laurence Holmes

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, Kyle Williams, and Tucker Tashjian

