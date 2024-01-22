 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Huey and Riley Back at It Again”

Jason is joined by 670 The Score’s Laurence Holmes for the Local Angle. The two talk about what the Bears can learn from the teams that are still alive in the playoffs, next steps for the Bears in the team-building process, takeaways from Justin Fields’s three pro seasons, and more. To wrap up, the guys discuss the White Sox’s potential move from Guaranteed Rate Field.

By Jason Goff
NFL: NOV 19 Bears at Lions Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast joined by 670 The Score’s Laurence Holmes for the Local Angle. The two talk about the homogenization of football, and what the Bears can learn from the teams that are still alive in the playoffs. The two also discuss the next steps for the Bears in the team-building process, takeaways from Justin Fields’s three pro seasons, and how there’s more than one way to build a team (1:15). Next, the two chat about why development isn’t linear, how to evaluate different quarterback cases, and debate whether quarterbacks should start immediately (21:34). To wrap up, the guys discuss the White Sox’s potential move from Guaranteed Rate Field (47:27).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103, or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Laurence Holmes
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

