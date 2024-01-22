“Huey and Riley Back at It Again”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast joined by 670 The Score’s Laurence Holmes for the Local Angle. The two talk about the homogenization of football, and what the Bears can learn from the teams that are still alive in the playoffs. The two also discuss the next steps for the Bears in the team-building process, takeaways from Justin Fields’s three pro seasons, and how there’s more than one way to build a team (1:15). Next, the two chat about why development isn’t linear, how to evaluate different quarterback cases, and debate whether quarterbacks should start immediately (21:34). To wrap up, the guys discuss the White Sox’s potential move from Guaranteed Rate Field (47:27).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Laurence Holmes

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

