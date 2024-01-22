Divisional-Round Recap: Mahomes Is Inevitable, the Lovable Lions, and the Niners Survive the Rain. Plus, Shirtless Jason Kelce.



DK and Heifetz recap the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, starting with the Chiefs-Bills game living up to the hype. They also discuss the Lions’ win over the Bucs, the Ravens destroying the Texans, and the Niners’ win over the Packers in the pouring rain.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts