Nick Sirianni Watch Continues!



Philly fans are still waiting to hear the fate of current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. While there’s been no word on whether he’ll remain the head coach, it feels like he’ll probably be back for the 2024 season. Sheil discusses the different possibilities if Sirianni is in fact returning to Philadelphia, and what the Eagles need to do at the coordinator level to avoid repeating the epic collapse that was the 2023 season. Please leave us your voicemails! 215-315-7982

