Big Decisions Ahead for Mayo. Plus, Celts Bounce Back.

Brian also talks about another impressive season for the Bruins

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Houston Rockets Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images


Brian starts with an update on Bill Belichick’s job search, as he and other prominent coaches are interviewing with the Falcons (0:30). Then, he hits on a couple more Patriots notes about Mac Jones and the coaching staff before discussing another impressive Bruins season. He then recaps the Celtics’ win over the Rockets Sunday night (38:00) before Brian and Jamie close out the show by talking about the NFL playoffs (52:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

