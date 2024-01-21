Big Decisions Ahead for Mayo. Plus, Celts Bounce Back.



Brian starts with an update on Bill Belichick’s job search, as he and other prominent coaches are interviewing with the Falcons (0:30). Then, he hits on a couple more Patriots notes about Mac Jones and the coaching staff before discussing another impressive Bruins season. He then recaps the Celtics’ win over the Rockets Sunday night (38:00) before Brian and Jamie close out the show by talking about the NFL playoffs (52:30).

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

