Dricus Du Plessis Outlasts Sean Strickland to Become South Africa’s First UFC Champion! Plus, Raquel Pennington Finally Wins UFC Gold and Neil Magny Stuns Canada.

Following a (very) long night in Toronto, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall are back to react to UFC 297

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Following a (very) long night in Toronto, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall are back to save the day and provide you with some real entertainment. In this special UFC 297 reaction episode, the lads discuss the following:

  • Immediate reaction to Dricus du Plessis’s bloody win over Sean Strickland (00:00)
  • What this loss means for Strickland’s newfound superstardom (06:36)
  • Who will du Plessis fight for the belt next? (16:17)
  • There was also a co-main event that happened (20:40)
  • Neil Magny’s shocking win over Mike Malott (27:13)
  • The controversial moment that derailed Arnold Allen’s chances of beating Movsar Evloev (32:46)

Go Bills.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

