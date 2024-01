Chris and Andy discuss the second episode of True Detective: Night Country. They talk about some of the callbacks to True Detective Season 1 in this episode (1:00), the horror and paranormal elements that are becoming more prominent this season so far (17:49), and the way the environment plays a role in the plot (26:12).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS