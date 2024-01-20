 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Winning Streak at the Garden Comes to an End. Plus, O’Brien Is Out and Belichick to the Falcons.

Brian also touches on the Red Sox and gives best bets for the NFL

By Brian Barrett
Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Brian touches on the Red Sox sinking even lower at Winter Weekend, before recapping the Celtics’ loss to the Nuggets, ending their home winning streak (0:30). Then, Brian discusses the news that Bill O’Brien is heading to Ohio State and Bill Belichick is in deep talks with the Atlanta Falcons (29:00). Finally, Brian answers some calls and emails, before he and Jamie give out their best bets for the NFL divisional round (47:20).

‌We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

‘The Traitors’ Season 2, Episode 4 With Ekin-Su

‘Love Island’ U.K. icon and winner Ekin-Su joins to talk about how she ended up as one of the two Brits on ‘The Traitors’ U.S.

By Johnny Bananas

Can ‘Ted’ Save the TV Comedy?

Is comedy dead? Can ‘Ted’ fix it? Is this show even watchable without the devil’s lettuce? Charles and Logan raise these questions and more!

By Charles Holmes and Logan Murdock

Sports Illustrated’s Deaths by a Thousand Cuts

How many times can you kill an iconic sports publication?

By Bryan Curtis

Why Does the Teaser for ‘The Valley’ Make Jax Look Like a Serial Killer? Plus, ‘Salt Lake City,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Potomac.’

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker share their mixed reactions to the teaser for ‘The Valley,’ Bravo’s latest ‘Vanderpump Rules’ spinoff, before getting into ‘Real Housewives

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and 1 more

NFL Divisional-Round Picks With Mark Schlereth. Plus, Why the Pacers Had to Make the Siakam Trade.

Plus, Life Advice! An update from vending machine guy!

By Ryen Russillo

Now the Raptors Must Reinvent Themselves

The Siakam trade closes the book on an indelible era of Raptors history, but it also gives the franchise an opportunity to reinvent itself

By Seerat Sohi