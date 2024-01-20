The Winning Streak at the Garden Comes to an End. Plus, O’Brien Is Out and Belichick to the Falcons.

Brian touches on the Red Sox sinking even lower at Winter Weekend, before recapping the Celtics’ loss to the Nuggets, ending their home winning streak (0:30). Then, Brian discusses the news that Bill O’Brien is heading to Ohio State and Bill Belichick is in deep talks with the Atlanta Falcons (29:00). Finally, Brian answers some calls and emails, before he and Jamie give out their best bets for the NFL divisional round (47:20).

