Charles and Logan dive into Seth MacFarlane’s grimy quasi-sitcom Ted, which acts as a prequel to the 2012 movie Ted and 2015 sequel Ted 2. Is comedy dead? Can Ted fix it? Is this show even watchable without the devil’s lettuce? After discussing these pressing questions, they talk about the other trashy shows they’ve guiltily (or not) partaken in recently.

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Logan Murdock

Producer: Sasha Ashall

