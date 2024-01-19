 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Divisional-Round Weekend Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Sheil and Ben get you set for the divisional round, which has some amazing matchups and legacies on the line. Plus, picks, props, and nonsense predictions!

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
NFL: JAN 30 AFC Conference Championship - Bengals at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Sheil and Ben get you set for the divisional round, which has some amazing matchups and legacies on the line. Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs pull off a big playoff win away from Arrowhead? Will C.J. Stroud continue his historic rookie season with an upset victory over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? Plus, picks, props, and nonsense predictions!

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

