Divisional-Round Weekend Picks, Props, and Predictions!



Sheil and Ben get you set for the divisional round, which has some amazing matchups and legacies on the line. Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs pull off a big playoff win away from Arrowhead? Will C.J. Stroud continue his historic rookie season with an upset victory over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? Plus, picks, props, and nonsense predictions!

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS