Sarina Wiegman 2027, Jordan Henderson Moves to Ajax and Ian Talks About His Role in New Netflix Film ‘The Kitchen’

Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to react to the news that Sarina Wiegman has signed a new contract to manage the England women’s national team through to the 2027 World Cup (04:14). They discuss Jordan Henderson’s move to Ajax, bringing a premature end to his controversial move to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, and what this means for his future and his reputation (17:59). Then, to celebrate Ian’s role in the new Netflix film The Kitchen, he talks about his experience on set (27:33) and working with Kano and Daniel Kaluuya. Between them, they come up with a list of all-time great films they’d love to watch on a film night with the whole Wrighty’s House crew (35:18).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS