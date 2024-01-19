 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sarina Wiegman 2027, Jordan Henderson Moves to Ajax and Ian Talks About His Role in New Netflix Film ‘The Kitchen’

To celebrate Ian’s role in the new Netflix film ‘The Kitchen,’ he talks about his experience on set and working with Kano and Daniel Kaluuya

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Ryan Hunn
Sarina Wiegman England Announcement Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to react to the news that Sarina Wiegman has signed a new contract to manage the England women’s national team through to the 2027 World Cup (04:14). They discuss Jordan Henderson’s move to Ajax, bringing a premature end to his controversial move to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, and what this means for his future and his reputation (17:59). Then, to celebrate Ian’s role in the new Netflix film The Kitchen, he talks about his experience on set (27:33) and working with Kano and Daniel Kaluuya. Between them, they come up with a list of all-time great films they’d love to watch on a film night with the whole Wrighty’s House crew (35:18).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

