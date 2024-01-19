Brick Lady, Dresses on Black Men, and Florida’s Miseducation

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are back to discuss the surprising numbers coming from the second COVID surge (05:46), masculinity and Black men in dresses within Hollywood (14:33), and Florida’s State Board of Education passes regulations against DEI programs (46:18). Then they get into the surprising revelations regarding Roda Osman, a.k.a. the “Brick Lady” (1:07:14).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Additional Production: Aleya Zenieris
