Brick Lady, Dresses on Black Men, and Florida’s Miseducation

Van and Rachel also discuss the surprising numbers coming from the second COVID surge

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are back to discuss the surprising numbers coming from the second COVID surge (05:46), masculinity and Black men in dresses within Hollywood (14:33), and Florida’s State Board of Education passes regulations against DEI programs (46:18). Then they get into the surprising revelations regarding Roda Osman, a.k.a. the “Brick Lady” (1:07:14).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Additional Production: Aleya Zenieris

