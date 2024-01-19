Why Josh Allen Needs to Beat Mahomes and Lamar Jackson Needs to Beat the Texans

The guys are here to preview the divisional round of the NFL playoffs! Post-credits QBs, the Mahomes-Allen rivalry, Taylor Swift memes, Kyle Shanahan’s tortured soul, Jared Goff’s potential pumpkin game, and much more (2:13).
