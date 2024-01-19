Divisional-Round Picks, Wildest Coaching Cycle Ever, Clippers Ceiling, and Buffalo’s Pit

Tate Frazier hosts Nora Princiotti to preview all of the divisional-round playoff matchups this weekend and break down the wildest coaching cycle ever, RG3’s Twitter beef with Jay Gruden, and why Taylor Swift needs to be careful around Buffalo’s Pit. Plus, Wos and Tate project the Clippers’ ceiling this season and discuss whether the Thunder were elevated too soon, the most intriguing players around the trade deadline, and much more.
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Nora Princiotti and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Chia Hao Tat, and Jack Sanders
