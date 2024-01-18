What the Emmys Can Tell Us About the State of TV. Plus, ‘Monsieur Spade’ With Clive Owen.

Chris and Andy talk about the delayed 2023 Emmys that were held this week and what the sweep of awards by shows like The Bear, Beef, and Succession says about the state of the TV industry (1:00). Then, they break down the first episode of Monsieur Spade (30:12) before being joined by the lead, Clive Owen, to talk about his decision to take on the iconic detective character Sam Spade (50:46).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Clive Owen
Producer: Kaya McMullen
