Covering a War, Reinventing the Newspaper, and NFL Press Conference Questions With The New Yorker’s Clare Malone



On the Final Edition, The New Yorker’s Clare Malone joins Bryan. First she talks about her piece that discusses Clarissa Ward’s coverage of the war in Gaza (2:00). Then they get into Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles’s response to questions about the upcoming weather in Detroit even though the game will be played in a dome (12:39). Then they discuss what newspapers will look like in 2024 (19:30), Mark Thompson’s reinvention of CNN (32:22), and a journalist’s thoughts when someone calls their work a “great write-up” (51:50)

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Clare Malone

Producer: Brian H. Waters

