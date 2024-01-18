 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Covering a War, Reinventing the Newspaper, and NFL Press Conference Questions With The New Yorker’s Clare Malone

Clare Malone joins to talk about Clarissa Ward’s coverage of the war in Gaza, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles’s, what newspapers will look like in 2024, and Mark Thompson’s reinvention of CNN

By Bryan Curtis
Journalists in Gaza face high risks as they continue to cover the Israel-Gaza war Photo by Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images


On the Final Edition, The New Yorker’s Clare Malone joins Bryan. First she talks about her piece that discusses Clarissa Ward’s coverage of the war in Gaza (2:00). Then they get into Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles’s response to questions about the upcoming weather in Detroit even though the game will be played in a dome (12:39). Then they discuss what newspapers will look like in 2024 (19:30), Mark Thompson’s reinvention of CNN (32:22), and a journalist’s thoughts when someone calls their work a “great write-up” (51:50)

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Clare Malone
Producer: Brian H. Waters

