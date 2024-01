Dave is joined by Chris Ying, Chris Bianco, and Kelly Meinhardt for the first of two episodes. Part 1 deals with an interesting traffic-based conundrum, a check-in on Master of Your Domain, and Chris Bianco’s secret Instagram weakness.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guests: Chris Bianco and Kelly Meinhardt

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, and Euno Lee

