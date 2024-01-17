 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First Impressions of Jerod Mayo With Zack Cox

Brian and Jamie also talk about the frustration growing within Red Sox Nation

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots Introduce Jerod Mayo as Head Coach Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian reacts to Red Sox chairman Tom Werner’s recent comments on the team’s offseason and then recaps the Celtics’ win over the Spurs Wednesday night (0:40). Then, he chats with Zack Cox about Jerod Mayo’s introductory press conference, how he will fill out the coaching staff, whom the Pats may take in the draft, and more (22:25). Brian and Jamie end by discussing the frustration building in Sox Nation (1:06:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Zack Cox
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

