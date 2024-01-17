 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Siakam Trade Thoughts, NFL Divisional Round Preview, and Best Bets!

The guys look ahead to Bucs-Lions and Chiefs-Bills!

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing the Indiana Pacers acquiring Pascal Siakam (0:00). Then, they transition to the NFL and break down the Saturday playoff games (0:00), before previewing Bucs-Lions (0:00) and Chiefs-Bills (0:00). Finally, they close the show by revealing their best bets for the week (0:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon, Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

First Impressions of Jerod Mayo With Zack Cox

Brian and Jamie also talk about the frustration growing within Red Sox Nation

By Brian Barrett

Pascal Siakam Made Himself a Star. Can He Make the Pacers a Contender?

Don’t let a few hazy seasons in Toronto fool you. Indiana just landed the perfect star to pair with Tyrese Haliburton and accelerate its timeline.

By Danny Chau

‘Echo’ Reactions and Armchair CEO: ‘Daredevil’ Edition

The boys give their final thoughts on ‘Echo’ before talking about what they would do with the new ‘Daredevil’ show

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more
Play

‘Silver Linings Playbook’ With Chris Ryan, Andy Greenwald, and Zach Baron

Chris, Andy, and Zach order Raisin Bran so there wouldn’t be any mistaking it for a date as they rewatch the 2012 rom-com

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Pascal Siakam to the Pacers Trade Reaction. Plus, Round 1 of Embiid vs. Jokic, and Chet: Live and in Color.

Justin, Rob, and Wos cover the Raptors-Pacers trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Pacers in return for three first-round picks and Bruce Brown

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Real NBA Contender List and Write-Off Teams. Plus, Booger McFarland on the Dangerous Chiefs, Tomlin’s Future, and Caleb Concerns.

Russillo lists the NBA teams who could win the title, and ESPN’s Booger McFarland joins to talk about how dangerous the Chiefs really are, why Mike Tomlin and the Steelers need to make a drastic move, who he likes in the divisional round this weekend, and more

By Ryen Russillo