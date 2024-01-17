 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Cowboys Lose, Divisional-Round Look Ahead, and Betaches

Plus, looking at some of the best rookies of this NFL season

By Cousin Sal Iacono
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Cousin Sal and the D3 start the podcast off with a long recap of the Cowboys’ loss, and they talk about where they should go next before discussing the top rookies of this NFL season and recapping the rest of wild-card weekend (22:52). Then they preview this week’s lines (52:00), give their betaches (60:50), and discuss the most recent NBA news (66:29).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli

