Vibing Out the Top 10 Picks of the 2024 NFL Draft



This week, the guys revisit and talk through the first 10 picks of this year’s draft now that the order is finalized (1:48). “You guys want to do some emails?” (61:25)

Pick no. 1: Chicago Bears (9:02)

Pick no. 2: Washington Commanders (14:00)

Pick no. 3: New England Patriots (15:49)

Pick no. 4: Arizona Cardinals (20:33)

Pick no. 5: Los Angeles Chargers (24:27)

Pick no. 6: New York Giants (30:59)

Pick no. 7: Tennessee Titans (40:32)

Pick no. 8: Atlanta Falcons (43:52)

Pick no. 9: Chicago Bears (50:07)

Pick no. 10: New York Jets (53:25)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts