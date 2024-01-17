 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Fargo’ Season 5 Finale Recap With Noah Hawley

The ‘Fargo’ creator and showrunner joins the pod to talk about this season’s themes, how he creates likable characters, and more!

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
FX


Jo and Rob break down the Fargo Season 5 finale. They discuss their personal feelings on the final episode, how the characters of Indira Olmstead and Witt Farr fall flat in the end, and the conclusion to Gator’s redemption arc. Along the way, they briefly talk about the intense prison scene between Lorraine and Roy. Later, they’re joined by the creator and showrunner of Fargo, Noah Hawley, to talk about how this season grapples with the symptoms of a divided America, the final confrontation between Dot and Ole Munch, how he goes about creating likable family characters, Witt Farr’s demise, and much more.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Guest: Noah Hawley
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

The 2024 Hype Draft

Mal and Jo are joined by Sean and Ben to talk about the movies, shows, and other content they’re looking forward to in 2024!

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 2 more

UFC 297 Preview: Has Dricus Du Plessis Gotten Into Sean Strickland’s Head? Plus, UFC’s Saudi Problems, and PFL-Bellator Supercard Announced

What could happen next for the winner of UFC 297’s main event?

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more
Play

Pat McAfee and Dr. King’s Dream, Plus Iowa Caucus Results

Plus, talking about the trailer for ‘Not Another Church Movie’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Fun, How the Networks Botched Iowa, and ESPN’s Year From Hell

Bryan and David talk about how this year is already shaping up to be rough for ESPN

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

A Failed Takedown of Dr. Nicole on ‘Miami’ and ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Part 1

Chelsea and Zack are back to recap the latest on ‘RHOM’ and ‘Southern Charm’!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones

Celts Check-in With Brian Robb. Plus, Ranking Possible Belichick Destinations.

Brian Barrett and Brian Robb discuss the recent Celtics’ wins, Joe Mazzulla’s Coach of the Year chances, potential Cs moves, how many All-Stars this team should have, and more

By Brian Barrett