NFL Wild-Card Weekend Fun, How the Networks Botched Iowa, and ESPN’s Year From Hell

Bryan and David kick off the show by discussing how 2024 can rival 2017 as ESPN’s year from hell. From fake names to Stephen A. Smith’s spat with Jason Whitlock to Pat McAfee … and we’re only days into January (00:30). Then they get into NFL wild-card weekend, from streaming on Peacock to the Cowboys’ and Eagles’ meltdowns (18:10). Later, they discuss the Iowa caucus and some interesting sound from Donald Trump (46:44). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Brian H. Waters
