 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Fun, How the Networks Botched Iowa, and ESPN’s Year From Hell

Bryan and David talk about how this year is already shaping up to be rough for ESPN

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Bryan and David kick off the show by discussing how 2024 can rival 2017 as ESPN’s year from hell. From fake names to Stephen A. Smith’s spat with Jason Whitlock to Pat McAfee … and we’re only days into January (00:30). Then they get into NFL wild-card weekend, from streaming on Peacock to the Cowboys’ and Eagles’ meltdowns (18:10). Later, they discuss the Iowa caucus and some interesting sound from Donald Trump (46:44). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

‘Fargo’ Season 5 Finale Recap With Noah Hawley

The ‘Fargo’ creator and showrunner joins the pod to talk about this season’s themes, how he creates likable characters, and more!

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

The 2024 Hype Draft

Mal and Jo are joined by Sean and Ben to talk about the movies, shows, and other content they’re looking forward to in 2024!

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 2 more

UFC 297 Preview: Has Dricus Du Plessis Gotten Into Sean Strickland’s Head? Plus, UFC’s Saudi Problems, and PFL-Bellator Supercard Announced

What could happen next for the winner of UFC 297’s main event?

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more
Play

Pat McAfee and Dr. King’s Dream, Plus Iowa Caucus Results

Plus, talking about the trailer for ‘Not Another Church Movie’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

A Failed Takedown of Dr. Nicole on ‘Miami’ and ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Part 1

Chelsea and Zack are back to recap the latest on ‘RHOM’ and ‘Southern Charm’!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones

Celts Check-in With Brian Robb. Plus, Ranking Possible Belichick Destinations.

Brian Barrett and Brian Robb discuss the recent Celtics’ wins, Joe Mazzulla’s Coach of the Year chances, potential Cs moves, how many All-Stars this team should have, and more

By Brian Barrett