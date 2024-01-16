 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celts Check-in With Brian Robb. Plus, Ranking Possible Belichick Destinations.

Brian Barrett and Brian Robb discuss the recent Celtics’ wins, Joe Mazzulla’s Coach of the Year chances, potential Cs moves, how many All-Stars this team should have, and more

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images


Brian chats with MassLive’s Brian Robb about the Celtics’ recent wins, Joe Mazzulla’s Coach of the Year chances, potential moves the Cs might make, how many All-Stars this team should have, and more (0:30). Then, Brian talks about the NFL coaching drama, and top destinations for Bill Belichick (45:30). Finally, Brian and Jamie discuss the potential landing spots for Belichick, and also recap some of the wild-card weekend action (1:03:55).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Brian Robb
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

