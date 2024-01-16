‘True Detective: Night Country’ Premiere Deep Dive

Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney reunite to break down the premiere of True Detective: Night Country. They open by unpacking the lasting cultural impact of the first season 10 years later and how the fourth season of the beloved HBO drama differs this time around. Next, they discuss the eerie Alaskan setting, the many strained relationships between the characters, and the supernatural elements of the story so far. Later, they close by investigating a series of significant clues and early theories from the episode.
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kai Grady
