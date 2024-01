One, two, three … Cancun!!! The Eagles’ epic 2023 collapse finally came to an end after they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round, 32-9. With how bad the Eagles’ fall from grace was, the question remains: Will Nick Sirianni be back as the head coach for the 2024 season?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify