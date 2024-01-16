 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Good Is Baker Mayfield? Plus, Thank the Football Gods, the Jordan Love Year, and More Big Takeaways From Super Wild-Card Weekend

Sheil and Ben begin the pod by discussing the Bucs’ impressive upset win over the Eagles on Monday night and looking forward to the Chiefs-Bills big showdown next weekend

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben begin the pod by discussing the Bucs’ impressive upset win over the Eagles on Monday night and looking forward to the Chiefs-Bills big showdown next weekend. Then, Ben marvels at Jordan Love’s excellent first playoff game as the Packers’ starting QB while Sheil breaks down how Sean McVay’s less than perfect game plan versus the Lions prevented the Rams from winning (21:52). They end the pod with some offseason speculations for the Dolphins and Cowboys before shining a light on some of the young stars making a name for themselves in this year’s tournament (44:25).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

