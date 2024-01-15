 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“Sucka-Free Fandom”

Jason talks about why the Bulls’ Ring of Honor event was one of the worst nights in Chicago sports history and discusses whether Justin Fields or Caleb Williams will be the Bears quarterback

By Jason Goff
Golden State Warriors v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens by talking about the Bulls’ Ring of Honor night and the disaster that it was. Jason talks about why it was one of the worst nights in Chicago sports history, why the Bulls didn’t win six rings in the ’90s without Jerry Krause, and how he felt being in the building as the fans booed his widow (1:15). Following that, Jason continues discussing why the booing was in poor taste and why fans should want a Krause-type figure to run their team, and he also looks forward to more Ring of Honor nights (20:52). Next, Jason talks about the Bears’ offensive coordinator options and whether Justin Fields or Caleb Williams will be the Bears quarterback and how the NFL has become homogenized (58:20).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

‘Fargo’ Season 5 Finale Recap With Noah Hawley

The ‘Fargo’ creator and showrunner joins the pod to talk about this season’s themes, how he creates likable characters, and more!

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

The 2024 Hype Draft

Mal and Jo are joined by Sean and Ben to talk about the movies, shows, and other content they’re looking forward to in 2024!

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 2 more

UFC 297 Preview: Has Dricus Du Plessis Gotten Into Sean Strickland’s Head? Plus, UFC’s Saudi Problems, and PFL-Bellator Supercard Announced

What could happen next for the winner of UFC 297’s main event?

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more
Play

Pat McAfee and Dr. King’s Dream, Plus Iowa Caucus Results

Plus, talking about the trailer for ‘Not Another Church Movie’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Fun, How the Networks Botched Iowa, and ESPN’s Year From Hell

Bryan and David talk about how this year is already shaping up to be rough for ESPN

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

A Failed Takedown of Dr. Nicole on ‘Miami’ and ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Part 1

Chelsea and Zack are back to recap the latest on ‘RHOM’ and ‘Southern Charm’!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones