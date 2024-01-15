“Sucka-Free Fandom”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens by talking about the Bulls’ Ring of Honor night and the disaster that it was. Jason talks about why it was one of the worst nights in Chicago sports history, why the Bulls didn’t win six rings in the ’90s without Jerry Krause, and how he felt being in the building as the fans booed his widow (1:15). Following that, Jason continues discussing why the booing was in poor taste and why fans should want a Krause-type figure to run their team, and he also looks forward to more Ring of Honor nights (20:52). Next, Jason talks about the Bears’ offensive coordinator options and whether Justin Fields or Caleb Williams will be the Bears quarterback and how the NFL has become homogenized (58:20).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

