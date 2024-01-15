 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants Need a Franchise QB, Wild-Card Recap, and Trivia

After C.J. Stroud played in his playoff debut, JJ explains why it’s imperative that the New York Giants find a star quarterback in this year’s draft

By John Jastremski
NFL: DEC 25 Giants at Eagles Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(1:50) — WILD CARD: JJ recaps the wild-card weekend matches.

(14:50) — GIANTS: After watching C.J. Stroud in his playoff debut, it’s imperative that the Giants find a star quarterback in this year’s draft.

(19:48) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Yankees.

(36:27) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

