Giants Need a Franchise QB, Wild-Card Recap, and Trivia

(1:50) — WILD CARD: JJ recaps the wild-card weekend matches.
(14:50) — GIANTS: After watching C.J. Stroud in his playoff debut, it’s imperative that the Giants find a star quarterback in this year’s draft.
(19:48) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Yankees.
(36:27) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
