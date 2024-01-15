Giants Need a Franchise QB, Wild-Card Recap, and Trivia



(1:50) — WILD CARD: JJ recaps the wild-card weekend matches.

(14:50) — GIANTS: After watching C.J. Stroud in his playoff debut, it’s imperative that the Giants find a star quarterback in this year’s draft.

(19:48) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Yankees.

(36:27) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify