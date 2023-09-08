 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions-Chiefs Recap, Week 1 Preview, and Best Bets

Sharp and House look ahead to the Bengals-Browns, 49ers-Steelers, Dolphins-Chargers, and Cowboys-Giants games this weekend

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


Sharp and House are back and kick things off by sharing their takeaways from Lions-Chiefs (1:00). Then, they break down CIN-CLE (10:00), SF-PIT (17:00), MIA-LAC (24:00), and DAL-NYG (30:00) before discussing why Atlanta’s new defensive coordinator may be the key against the Panthers (38:00). Finally, House reveals this season’s first Bet the House pick (46:00), and they select their favorite listener-submitted bet for this weekend from the Betting Buddies (59:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

