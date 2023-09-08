“Tell Your Families Goodbye. NFL Is Here!”



The Full Go returns as Jason Goff kicks off with some football talk! It’s here! Jason breaks down the Lions-Chiefs Thursday Night Football game. He explains why the Lions are who he thought they were and discusses the confidence they’re playing with (1:15). Then, the producers chime in with their thoughts on the game and how this could just be a blip on the Chiefs’ season (30:34). Then, Jason welcomes Bill Schmid, a host on the Packers Radio Network, to get some insight on the Green Bay side of things (47:34). After that, Jason talks about his excitement level for the Week 1 matchup between the Bears and Packers. He details the underrated D.J. Moore–Jaire Alexander matchup and why this is the biggest game of Justin Fields’s career (67:43).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Bill Schmid

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

