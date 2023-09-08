 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Tell Your Families Goodbye. NFL Is Here!”

Jason recaps the Detroit Lions–Kansas City Chiefs game before previewing the Chicago Bears’ matchup with the Green Bay Packers

By Jason Goff
The Full Go returns as Jason Goff kicks off with some football talk! It’s here! Jason breaks down the Lions-Chiefs Thursday Night Football game. He explains why the Lions are who he thought they were and discusses the confidence they’re playing with (1:15). Then, the producers chime in with their thoughts on the game and how this could just be a blip on the Chiefs’ season (30:34). Then, Jason welcomes Bill Schmid, a host on the Packers Radio Network, to get some insight on the Green Bay side of things (47:34). After that, Jason talks about his excitement level for the Week 1 matchup between the Bears and Packers. He details the underrated D.J. Moore–Jaire Alexander matchup and why this is the biggest game of Justin Fields’s career (67:43).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Bill Schmid
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

