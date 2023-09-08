Whopper Lawsuits, the Tinned-Fish Craze, and Tasting Caramel Cold Brew M&M’s



Juliet and Jacoby start by discussing the sale of the world’s most expensive cheese. Then, they share their thoughts on the woman who spent 12 hours in a Golden Corral and remember Blimpie. For this week’s Taste Test, they try Sweetgreen’s Potato Chips and Caramel Cold Brew M&M’s. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

