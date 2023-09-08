 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Whopper Lawsuits, the Tinned-Fish Craze, and Tasting Caramel Cold Brew M&M’s

Plus, Julet and Jacoby discuss the world’s most expensive cheese and the woman who spent 12 hours in a Golden Corral

By David Jacoby and Juliet Litman
Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby start by discussing the sale of the world’s most expensive cheese. Then, they share their thoughts on the woman who spent 12 hours in a Golden Corral and remember Blimpie. For this week’s Taste Test, they try Sweetgreen’s Potato Chips and Caramel Cold Brew M&M’s. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

