Inside the Succession Problems at Disney, Plus Strike Updates and ‘Reservation Dogs’

Chris and Andy talk about strike negotiations currently being at a standstill and how that could begin to affect next year’s summer movies (1:00). Then they talk about an article from CNBC that provides new details on the power struggle between Bob Chapek and Bob Iger at Disney (17:19), before discussing the latest episode of ‘Reservation Dogs’ and how this final season feels more like an epilogue to the show (45:20).
