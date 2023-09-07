 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Inside the Succession Problems at Disney, Plus Strike Updates and ‘Reservation Dogs’

What’s going on with the power struggle between Bob Chapek and Bob Iger? How might strike negotiations being at a standstill affect next year’s summer movies? Why is Season 3 of ‘Reservation Dogs’ feeling like an epilogue? And more!

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about strike negotiations currently being at a standstill and how that could begin to affect next year’s summer movies (1:00). Then they talk about an article from CNBC that provides new details on the power struggle between Bob Chapek and Bob Iger at Disney (17:19), before discussing the latest episode of ‘Reservation Dogs’ and how this final season feels more like an epilogue to the show (45:20).

Read the CNBC article here.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

