Pats-Eagles Preview With Ben Solak



Brian talks to The Ringer’s Ben Solak about the Patriots-Eagles game on Sunday, where Rhamondre Stevenson ranks among the NFL’s top backs, Jalen Hurts’s development into a top QB, how the Eagles offense will match up with the Pats defense, and more (0:30). Then, Brian gives out some season predictions for the Pats, looking ahead to another standout season from Matthew Judon and notable improvement in Mac Jones’s play (31:20). Finally, Brian and Jamie give out some of their favorite bets for the Pats and around the league entering the season (1:00:30).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Ben Solak

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

