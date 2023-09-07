 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pats-Eagles Preview With Ben Solak

Brian and Ben Solak talk about where Rhamondre Stevenson ranks among the NFL’s top backs, Jalen Hurts’s development, and more

By Brian Barrett and Ben Solak
Philadelphia Eagles v Carolina Panthers Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images


Brian talks to The Ringer’s Ben Solak about the Patriots-Eagles game on Sunday, where Rhamondre Stevenson ranks among the NFL’s top backs, Jalen Hurts’s development into a top QB, how the Eagles offense will match up with the Pats defense, and more (0:30). Then, Brian gives out some season predictions for the Pats, looking ahead to another standout season from Matthew Judon and notable improvement in Mac Jones’s play (31:20). Finally, Brian and Jamie give out some of their favorite bets for the Pats and around the league entering the season (1:00:30).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Ben Solak
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

