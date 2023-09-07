Checking In on Jonathan Gannon and Phillies Pitching Woes With Alex Coffey

Sheil is joined by Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer to discuss the up-and-down month for the Phillies thus far. Will Bryce Harper get out of his slump? Will the pitching improve as the Phils head toward a hopeful playoff appearance? Plus, GANNON WATCH! Zak Keefer of The Athletic put out a story on Jonathan Gannon that has Sheil and Cliff perplexed about how he viewed his time with the Eagles.
Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Alex Coffey
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
