Thursday Night Preview, College Football Week 2, and a Big Surprise for Harry



The NFL season is finally back, and Cousin Sal is joined by the Degenerate Trifecta to give their best bets for Week 1’s opening matchup between the Lions and the Chiefs (09:29). They’re then joined by a special guest who has a very special message for his no. 1 hater, Harry. Then, they’re on to Week 2 of the college football season, and they take a look at this weekend’s best games (29:51) before closing things out with Sharp Tank.

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon

Producer: Michael Szokoli

