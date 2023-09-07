 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fall Festival Buzz and the Beginning of Oscar Season With the Head of TIFF

Cameron Bailey joins Matt to discuss the strikes, why TIFF is so good at predicting Oscar nominations, and more!

By Matthew Belloni
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - Awards Breakfast Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images


It’s festival season, so Matt is joined by Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), to discuss the trickle-down effect of the strikes on film festivals, why TIFF is so successful in predicting Oscar nominations, and how to handle a festival without stars. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s end-of-year bonus.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Cameron Bailey
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

