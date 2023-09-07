Fall Festival Buzz and the Beginning of Oscar Season With the Head of TIFF

It’s festival season, so Matt is joined by Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), to discuss the trickle-down effect of the strikes on film festivals, why TIFF is so successful in predicting Oscar nominations, and how to handle a festival without stars. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s end-of-year bonus.
