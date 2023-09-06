 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Stop Playing With Yourself”

Jason discusses the state of the Chicago Bears safety position, the Cubs’ ascension, and the disarray going on in the White Sox organization 

By Jason Goff
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns with some Bears talk. Jason discusses the state of the Bears safety position before going into a story about his childhood bike (1:04). Then, Jason asks if you’ve ever cheated in light of the Cubs’ ascension and the disarray going on in the White Sox organization (34:52). Jason then talks about Tony’s disdain for Brian Kelly and how happy he was that Duke football beat Dabo Swinney and Clemson on Monday (48:40). To wrap the pod, Jason brings on a special guest on their birthday (1:04:25).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

