“Stop Playing With Yourself”



The Full Go returns with some Bears talk. Jason discusses the state of the Bears safety position before going into a story about his childhood bike (1:04). Then, Jason asks if you’ve ever cheated in light of the Cubs’ ascension and the disarray going on in the White Sox organization (34:52). Jason then talks about Tony’s disdain for Brian Kelly and how happy he was that Duke football beat Dabo Swinney and Clemson on Monday (48:40). To wrap the pod, Jason brings on a special guest on their birthday (1:04:25).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify