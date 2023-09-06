‘Against All Odds’ Is Back! Biggest Surprises From College Football Week 1 and NFL MVP Best Bets.



Cousin Sal and the Degenerate Trifecta are back on the Ringer Podcast Network and look to pick up where they left off by starting with the biggest surprises from Week 1 of the college football season (5:30). The four of them also discuss which college football bets they’re most worried about before moving on to the NFL, where they give their picks for Super Bowl exacta (24:30), MVP (32:20), and FanDuel’s Exact Finish Special (38:30).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon

Producer: Michael Szokoli

