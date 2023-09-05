UFC 293 Preview: Israel Adesanya’s Return Down Under, and How Will Sean Strickland Handle the Spotlight?



3PAC is finally back! It’s only fitting that the star-studded trio of Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy reunite in the midst of what we expect to be one of the umm … more uncomfortable fight weeks in recent memory. On today’s UFC 293 preview show, the lads discuss:

Excitement levels for the main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, considering the fight wasn’t booked until just a few weeks ago (5:22)

Sean Strickland’s psyche, his readiness for this massive moment on Adesanya’s home turf, and why Ariel believes Strickland is the “For You” page of MMA (11:13)

If Adesanya gets by Strickland as expected, will Dricus Du Plessis get his title shot, or will the winner of Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev have something to say about that? (28:42)

Official predictions for the fight (40:53)

Plus, with all eyes on Tai Tuivasa in the chief support fight, the guys wonder whether the beloved heavyweight is still a major player in a division teeming with young stars (46:47). The guys also take a couple questions from our Discord (1:04:09).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

