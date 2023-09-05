 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 293 Preview: Israel Adesanya’s Return Down Under, and How Will Sean Strickland Handle the Spotlight?

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy reunite to share their expectations for this weekend’s bout between Adesanya and Strickland

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Zuffa LLC


3PAC is finally back! It’s only fitting that the star-studded trio of Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy reunite in the midst of what we expect to be one of the umm … more uncomfortable fight weeks in recent memory. On today’s UFC 293 preview show, the lads discuss:

  • Excitement levels for the main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, considering the fight wasn’t booked until just a few weeks ago (5:22)
  • Sean Strickland’s psyche, his readiness for this massive moment on Adesanya’s home turf, and why Ariel believes Strickland is the “For You” page of MMA (11:13)
  • If Adesanya gets by Strickland as expected, will Dricus Du Plessis get his title shot, or will the winner of Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev have something to say about that? (28:42)
  • Official predictions for the fight (40:53)

Plus, with all eyes on Tai Tuivasa in the chief support fight, the guys wonder whether the beloved heavyweight is still a major player in a division teeming with young stars (46:47). The guys also take a couple questions from our Discord (1:04:09).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

The Anthony Edwards Moment, the Lions Bandwagon, and NFL Playoff Picks With Rob Mahoney and Peter Schrager

Plus, talking all things FIBA World Cup, including Team USA’s struggles with centers

By Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney

Disney’s ESPN Fight and Taylor’s Movie Takeover

Matt and Lucas Shaw dive deep into the Charter-Disney dispute and discuss its potential ramifications

By Matthew Belloni

The ‘Doctor Who’ Rewatch (Part 4): The Eleventh Doctor

Mal and Jo have arrived at Season 5, so they dive into Matt Smith’s portrayal of the Doctor!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Season 1 Instant Reactions

Charles, Jessica, and Justin get together to break down the latest anime turned live-action series and explore why so many previous ones failed

By Charles Holmes, Jessica Clemons, and 1 more

Eagles-Patriots Preview and Season Predictions!

Plus, Ben and Sheil are still on Gannon Watch!

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Seven Players With the Most to Prove This Season

Plus, Austin’s reaction to Noah Lyles’s NBA comments

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi